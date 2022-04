MeerKAT Discovers Farthest Hydroxyl Megamaser to Date



LADUMA J033046.20-275518.1 is the most distant megamaser of its kind ever detected. LADUMA J033046.20-275518.1 lies at a distance of about 5 billion light-years from Earth. Nicknamed Nkalakatha, this megamaser was discovered by the MeerKAT telescope as part of the Looking At the Distant Universe with the MeerKAT Array (LADUMA) deep HI survey. "Megamasers are usually [...]