Utopia Planitia, a large lava plain in the northern hemisphere of Mars, has a diameter of roughly 3,300 km (2,051 miles) - just under twice the north-south size of Earth’s Sahara Desert. The new image, captured by the High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC) on ESA’s Mars Express spacecraft, shows a slice of Utopia Planitia, the [...]