How T cell-derived interleukin-22 promotes antibacterial defense of colonic crypts

Intestinal epithelial cells line the inner wall of the gut, creating a barrier to dangerous bacteria like enteropathogenic E. coli that seek to attach and efface that barrier, causing diarrhea. Such pathogens pose significant risks to human health and cause infant death in developing countries. A new study shows how two types of immune cells -- one a part of the innate immune system and the other a part of the adaptive immune system -- play distinct and indispensable roles to defend that barrier.