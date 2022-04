Astronomers Spot Most Distant Galaxy Ever Seen



Added: 08.04.2022 16:39 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: healthoverflowing.com



The newly-discovered galaxy, named HD1, existed when the Universe was just 330 million years old. “Observing the first galaxy formation is one of the main goals in the modern astronomy,” said Dr. Fabio Pacucci, an astronomer at the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and the Black Hole Initiative at Harvard University, and his colleagues. [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: Goa