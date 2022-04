Toward high-powered telecommunication systems



Added: 08.04.2022 16:39 | 18 views | 0 comments



Researchers have developed a fully integrated high-power laser on a lithium niobate chip, paving the way for high-powered telecommunication systems, fully integrated spectrometers, optical remote sensing, and efficient frequency conversion for quantum networks, among other applications. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Networks