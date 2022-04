Invisible helium atoms provide exquisitely sensitive test of fundamental theory



Physicists have developed the most sensitive method ever for measuring the potential energy of an atom (within a hundredth of a decillionth of a joule -- or 10-35 joule), and used it to validate one of the most tested theories in physics -- quantum electrodynamics (QED). More in www.sciencedaily.com »