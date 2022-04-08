Old skins cells reprogrammed to regain youthful function



Source: www.nextbigfuture.com



Scientists have developed a new technique for rejuvenating skin cells. This technique has allowed researchers to rewind the cellular biological clock by around 30 years according to molecular measures, significantly longer than previous reprogramming methods. The partially rejuvenated cells showed signs of behaving more like youthful cells in experiments simulating a skin wound. This research, although in early stages, could eventually have implications for regenerative medicine, especially if it can be replicated in other cell types. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Scientists