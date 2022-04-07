Astronomers have spotted the farthest galaxy ever



An international team of astronomers has spotted the most distant astronomical object ever: a galaxy. Shining only ~300 million years after the Big Bang, it may be home to the oldest stars in the universe, or a supermassive black hole. More in www.sciencedaily.com »