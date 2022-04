Added: 06.04.2022 20:06 | 8 views | 0 comments

Using seismic data from NASA’s Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (InSight) lander, planetary researchers from Australia and China have discovered 47 previously undetected marsquakes, >90% of which are associated with the two previosuly known events located beneath Cerberus Fossae, a seismically active region on Mars that is less than 20 million [...]