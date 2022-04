Astronomers Directly Image Giant Protoplanet around AB Aurigae



Added: 05.04.2022 20:10 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.messagetoeagle.com



Using the Subaru Telescope and the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers have found evidence for a Jupiter-like protoplanet around the young star AB Aurigae orbiting at a wide separation (93 AU). AB Aurigae is a very young star located approximately 531 light-years away in the constellation of Auriga. Also known as HD 31293, HIC 22910 and [...] More in www.sci-news.com » NASA Tags: SPA