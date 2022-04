Sugar-coated nanoparticles target macrophages, reverse pulmonary fibrosis



Source: www.azonano.com



Scientists have developed a treatment for pulmonary fibrosis by using nanoparticles coated in mannose -- a type of sugar -- to stop a population of lung cells called macrophages that contribute to lung tissue scarring. The cell-targeting method holds promise for preventing this severe lung scarring disease, which can result in life-threatening complications like shortness of breath. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Mac Tags: Scientists