Astrophysical plasma study benefits from new soft X-ray transition energies benchmark



Added: 05.04.2022



Source: www.symmetrymagazine.org



The analysis of astrophysical plasmas is vital in the quest to learn about some of the Universe's most powerful and mysterious objects and events such as stellar coronae and winds, cataclysmic variables, X-ray binaries containing neutron stars and black holes, supernova remnants, or outflows in active galactic nuclei. The success of such research will lead to future astrophysical X-ray observatories enabling scientists to access techniques that are currently not available to X-ray astronomy. A key requirement for the accurate interpretation of high-resolution X-ray spectra is accurate knowledge of transition energies. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: EU