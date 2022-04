New Type of Human Lung Cell Discovered



Added: 05.04.2022 15:44 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: centercityteam.com



Researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania have identified a distinct secretory cell lineage deep within human lungs that has a critical role in maintaining the gas-exchange compartment and is altered in chronic lung disease. The newly-identified lung cells, named respiratory airway secretory cells (RASCs), line tiny airway branches near [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Cher Tags: Brandy