Proto-Jupiter Underwent Significant Orbital Migration, Research Suggests



Added: 04.04.2022 21:33 | 21 views | 0 comments



The atmosphere of Jupiter is enriched with heavy elements by a factor of about 3 compared to a protosolar composition. The origin of this enrichment and whether it represents the composition of the planetary atmosphere are unknown. NASA’s Galileo probe measured the elemental abundances in Jupiter’s atmosphere and found that several heavy elements (elements heavier [...] More in www.sci-news.com » NASA Tags: Migration