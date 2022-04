Gene map may identify heart disease risk for people with Type 2 diabetes



Added: 04.04.2022 20:18 | 28 views | 0 comments



Source: bayfeeds.com



A new study confirmed a risk score, based on a map of genetic variants known to affect blood pressure, successfully identified people with Type 2 diabetes who are at increased risk for heart attack or stroke. Genetic risk scores, like the one examined in this study, may help identify risk very early in the disease process and indicate the need for tensive prevention efforts, such as healthy lifestyle changes among people with Type 2 diabetes. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Mad Men Tags: Genes