Dual-mode endoscope offers unprecedented insights into uterine health



A new endoscope design that combines ultrasound with optical coherence tomography can assess the structural features of the endometrium with unprecedented detail. This dual-mode endoscope could help doctors diagnose infertility problems that are related to endometrial receptivity with greater accuracy than current imaging technologies. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Technology