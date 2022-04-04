Researchers identify neuronal mechanisms that control food cravings during pregnancy

Added: 04.04.2022 18:06 | 17 views | 0 comments

Many people have felt the sudden and uncontrollable urge to eat a certain food. These urges --known as cravings-- are very common, especially during pregnancy. During this time, the mother's body undergoes a series of physiological and behavioral changes to create a favorable environment for the embryo's development. However, the frequent consumption of tasty and high calorie foods -- derived from the cravings -- contributes to weight gain and obesity in pregnancy, which can have negative effects on the baby's health.