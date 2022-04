Added: 04.04.2022 16:41 | 16 views | 0 comments

NASA’s Perseverance rover first recorded Martian sounds on February 19, 2021, the day after its arrival. These sounds fall within the human audible spectrum, between 20 Hz and 20 kHz. They revealed that Mars is quiet, in fact so quiet that on several occasions the Perseverance scientists thought the microphone was no longer working. By [...]