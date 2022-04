Understanding the use of bicycle sharing systems with statistics



Though bicycle sharing systems (BSSs) are popular in many big cities, it is necessary to actively rebalance the number of bicycles across the various ports with optimization algorithms. In a recent study, researchers statistically analyzed the bicycle usage patterns in four real-world BSSs to obtain realistic benchmarks for testing these algorithms. Their findings can make BSS rebalancing more efficient through an understanding of the social dynamics of human movement. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: USA