Tricuspid valve repair system shows promising results at one-year follow-up



Added: 04.04.2022



Source: www.optechtcs.com



Patients with tricuspid regurgitation, a common and debilitating form of valvular heart disease, who received a novel investigational device intended to repair the defective valve experienced significant improvements in blood flow through the heart and in quality of life at one year, according to recent research. More in www.sciencedaily.com »