Aggressive warming during surgery does not reduce major complications



Added: 04.04.2022 15:57 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.citrusmx.com



Patients kept at a body temperature of 37 C during major surgery had no fewer cardiac complications than patients kept at 35.5 C, according to new data. There were also no differences in the number of infections or required blood transfusions in patients kept at cooler body temperatures. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Temperatures Tags: Surgery