Damaged nerve behind athletes' post-concussion issues



Source: www.msn.com



Depression, dizziness, difficulty focusing the gaze and balance problems. Many professional athletes who have sustained head trauma in sports have lingering symptoms that affect everyday life. Little help has been available as the cause has been unknown. A clinical study can now show that the problems originate in an injury to the vestibular nerve.