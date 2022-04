Using gene scissors to specifically eliminate individual cell types



Added: 04.04.2022 15:57 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sciencephoto.com



With the help of the CRISPR/Cas molecular scissors, genetic information in a plant can be modified to make the latter more robust to pests, diseases, or extreme climatic conditions. Researchers have now developed this method further to eliminate the complete DNA of specific cell types and, thus, prevent their formation during plant development. This will also help researchers better understand development mechanisms in plants. More in www.sciencedaily.com » DNA, Cher Tags: Genes