Global trial demonstrates some benefits of flu shots for heart failure patients



Added: 04.04.2022 15:57 | 18 views | 0 comments



Source: www.edrmagazine.eu



People with heart failure who received an annual flu shot had lower rates of pneumonia and hospitalization on a year-round basis and a reduction in major cardiovascular events during peak flu season, in a new study. However, the trial did not meet its primary endpoint as patients who received the flu vaccine showed no significant reduction in rates of major cardiovascular events on a year-round basis during the study's three-year follow-up period. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU