Freshwater mussels can inhibit bacterial diseases



Added: 04.04.2022



Source: www.ctpost.com



Researchers have found brown trout better survived a Flavobacterium disease outbreak if the fish had larvae of freshwater pearl mussel in their gills. In another study, duck mussels were observed to filter and remove Flavobacterium from the water. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Bacteria