What's the skinny on those pandemic pounds?



More Americans weighed in as obese during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic than in the previous year. A new study presents evidence from a large, nationally representative survey that documents this trend and helps to explain behavior changes that led to widespread weight gain in 2020. More in www.sciencedaily.com »