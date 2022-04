New research shows survival rate improvement for extremely pre-term infants



A study conducted at 19 medical centers from 2013-2018 found that the survival rate of babies born at 22 weeks (30%) and 23 weeks (55.8%) had increased significantly compared to the same study conducted from 2008-2013, in which only 7% of babies born at 22 weeks and 32% born at 23 weeks survived. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Babies