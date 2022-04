SDO Observes Two Powerful Solar Flares



Source: spacefellowship.com



NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) captured images of M- and X-class solar flares on March 30 and 31, 2022, respectively. Solar flares are brief, powerful outbursts of electromagnetic radiation from the Sun lasting from minutes to hours. They are created when magnetic fields suddenly and explosively rearrange themselves, converting magnetic energy into light through magnetic [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: NASA