Are COVID-19-linked arrhythmias caused by viral damage to the heart's pacemaker cells?



Added: 01.04.2022 17:22 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: dissolve.com



The SARS-CoV-2 virus can infect specialized pacemaker cells that maintain the heart's rhythmic beat, setting off a self-destruction process within the cells, according to a preclinical study. The findings offer a possible explanation for the heart arrhythmias that are commonly observed in patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection. More in www.sciencedaily.com »