Periodic volcanism triggered multiple Jurassic extinctions



Added: 01.04.2022 14:48 | 17 views | 0 comments



Source: www.athenapub.com



Geologists have provided critical new evidence for the timing of volcanic activity in the Karoo province, the largest of the Jurassic magma systems. The remnants of the province are widespread in southern Africa and Antarctica. More in www.sciencedaily.com » GM Tags: Africa