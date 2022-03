Deserts Inhale and Exhale Water Vapor through Their Surface, Scientists Say

Added: 31.03.2022 21:59 | 17 views | 0 comments

Using a new probe that detects tiny amounts of moisture on sand grains, a team of researchers from Cornell University, the Ecole Polytechnique de l’Université de Nantes, and the Université de Rennes determined that desert surfaces exchange less moisture with the atmosphere than expected, and that water evaporation from individual sand grains behaves like a [...]