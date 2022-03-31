ï»¿Thursday, 31 March 2022
|
|
|
|Deserts Inhale and Exhale Water Vapor through Their Surface, Scientists Say
Added: 31.03.2022 21:59 | 17 views | 0 comments
Source: www.architectural-review.com
Using a new probe that detects tiny amounts of moisture on sand grains, a team of researchers from Cornell University, the Ecole Polytechnique de lâ€™UniversitÃ© de Nantes, and the UniversitÃ© de Rennes determined that desert surfaces exchange less moisture with the atmosphere than expected, and that water evaporation from individual sand grains behaves like a [...]
More in www.sci-news.com »
Comments:
|
Copyright © 2008 - 2022 USweekly - all rights reserved