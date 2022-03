Planet Mercury Has Magnetic Storms, New Research Shows



The significantly weaker magnetic field, smaller magnetosphere, and much faster timescale of processes around Mercury, when compared with Earth, enable charged particles to escape its magnetosphere more efficiently through magnetopause shadowing and direct bombard of the surface. A new analysis of data from NASA's MESSENGER (MErcury Surface, Space Environment, GEochemistry, and Ranging) spacecraft proves that,