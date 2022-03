NIH experts discuss controlling COVID-19 in commentary on herd immunity



Achieving classical herd immunity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may not be attainable, according to a new perspective article. However, widespread use of currently available public health interventions to prevent and control COVID-19 will enable resumption of most activities of daily life with minimal disruption, the authors note. More in www.sciencedaily.com »