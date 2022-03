Added: 31.03.2022 18:53 | 14 views | 0 comments

New research provides evidence that the four traits (i.e., mental energy and fatigue, physical energy and fatigue) may have unique yet overlapping gut bacteria profiles; for example, the bacteria most often correlated with feelings of energy perform metabolic functions, while bacteria most often correlated with feelings of fatigue are associated with inflammation. About 45% of [...]