A research group found that the human sleep patterns could be classified into 16 types by combining ACCEL, their original machine learning algorithm for sleep-wake classification, the dimension reduction method and the clustering method. The acceleration data of approximately 100,000 people in the UK Biobank were analyzed in detail, and some life-style-related patterns and insomnia-like patterns were reported.