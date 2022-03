Convalescent plasma can be effective early COVID-19 therapy, study finds



Added: 31.03.2022 15:16 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.medicalnewstoday.com



Research shows that high-titer (antibody-rich) COVID convalescent plasma -- when administered to COVID-19 outpatients within nine days after testing positive -- reduced the need for hospitalization for more than half of a study's predominantly unvaccinated outpatients. More in www.sciencedaily.com »