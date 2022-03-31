Making physics instruction more equitable



Added: 31.03.2022 15:16 | 17 views | 0 comments



Source: sciencing.com



In The Physics Teacher, researchers explore the goal of culturally relevant pedagogy, which is to center students' cultural resources as a bridge to learning. It relies on a framework of academic excellence, cultural competence, and sociopolitical consciousness and encourages teachers to push their students toward using what they learn within the classroom to challenge injustices in society. These investments in students can be invaluable in turning classrooms into places where students recognize their worth. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Teachers, Goa, Cher Tags: Students