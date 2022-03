How is haze formed?



Added: 31.03.2022 17:12 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: wallup.net



Haze is formed when a cocktail of various gaseous pollutants is oxidized and forms particulate matter diffusing sunlight. This process is mainly mediated by hydroxyl radicals (OH), and researchers have now discovered a new route to their formation. This newly discovered radical-building mechanism could also offer new perspectives for air purification and the energy industry, as the study shows. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Router