Oxytocin treatment can take lions from ferocious to friendly

Added: 30.03.2022 16:13 | 10 views | 0 comments

Lions typically aren't keen on making new friends. The giant cats guard their territory fiercely and can mortally wound a foe with a single swipe. While aggression is an advantage for apex predators in the wild, it poses real challenges for lions on reserves or in captivity, a number that is growing due to habitat loss. Researchers working on a wildlife reserve in Dinokeng, South Africa found that an intranasal application of the 'love hormone' oxytocin could make lion meet-cutes less life-threatening.