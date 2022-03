Newly discovered drug candidate increased insulin secretion in type 2 diabetes



Added: 30.03.2022 2:18 | 30 views | 0 comments



Source: groovyeasysite.weebly.com



Researchers have discovered increased levels of of a microRNA in type 2 diabetes, which has a negative effect on insulin secretion. Their experiments on human insulin producing cells in the pancreas also demonstrates that it is possible to increase the insulin secretion by reducing the levels of this microRNA. An important goal of the research is to develop new treatments for people with the disease. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Goa