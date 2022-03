Enormous Cryovolcanoes Spotted on Pluto



Added: 29.03.2022 23:08 | 17 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Cryovolcanoes (ice volcanoes) are similar to normal volcanoes but instead of being formed from molten rock, they are made by frozen liquids like ammonia and water. “NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft returned images and compositional data showing that terrains on Pluto span a variety of ages, ranging from relatively ancient, heavily cratered areas to very young [...] More in www.sci-news.com » SPA, NASA Tags: Volcanoes