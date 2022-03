ALMA Spots Multi-Ring Structure around Rapidly-Evolving Carbon Star



Using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Wave Array (ALMA), astronomers have observed the carbon-rich star V Hydrae that is apparently transitioning from an asymptotic giant branch (AGB) star to a bipolar planetary nebula, and discovered a remarkable set of six slowly-expanding rings within a flared, warped disk around the star. AGB stars age over 10,000-100,000 years, [...] More in www.sci-news.com »