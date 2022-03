Added: 29.03.2022 22:18 | 21 views | 0 comments

Chemotherapy is known for its painful side-effects. It also has limitations when the cancer has metastasized to the lymph nodes. The lymphatic drug delivery system, where anticancer drugs are injected directly into the sentinel lymph nodes under ultrasound guidance, offers an alternative to conventional chemotherapy. Researchers have now found the optimal osmotic pressure and viscosity ranges, significantly improving the antitumor effect.