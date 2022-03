Added: 29.03.2022 22:18 | 17 views | 0 comments

Scientists show that responses to the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine differ significantly in individuals based on whether or not they were previously infected with SARS-CoV-2. Notably, those who had COVID before vaccination experienced rapid antibody production after the first vaccine dose, with little or no increase after the second dose. The opposite pattern was observed in infection-naive individuals.