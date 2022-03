Primordial Helium Isotope is Leaking Out of Earth’s Metallic Core: Study



Each year, about 2 kg of helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, escapes from Earth's interior, mostly along the mid-ocean ridge system. Helium-3 is primordial, created shortly after the Big Bang and acquired from the Solar Nebula as the Earth formed. Geochemical evidence indicates the Earth has deep reservoirs of helium-3, but their locations