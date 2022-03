Added: 29.03.2022 16:47 | 22 views | 0 comments

A new approach could cut the time it takes to alter patients' immune cells for infusion back into the body to find and attack cancer. The cell manufacturing process for this type of immunotherapy that was pioneered at Penn -- CAR T cell therapy -- typically takes nine to 14 days. In a pre-clinical study, scientists have abbreviated this process and generated functional CAR T cells with enhanced anti-tumor potency in just 24 hours.