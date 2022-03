Researchers Sequence Genome of Helmeted Honeyeater



Added: 29.03.2022 17:09 | 21 views | 0 comments



Source: www.iucr.org



Scientists from Monash University and elsewhere have sequenced and assembled the nuclear and mitochondrial genomes of the helmeted honeyeater (Lichenostomus melanops cassidix), an emblem of the Australian state of Victoria. The helmeted honeyeater is a small woodland bird in the superfamily Meliphagoidea. Distinguished by its characteristic helmet of crown feathers, it is one of four [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Scientists, Cher Tags: Australia