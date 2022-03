Added: 29.03.2022 16:18 | 16 views | 0 comments

Researchers in Flanders (Belgium) analyzed roadkill records from the last decade in the region, using data provided by citizen scientists. Their study looks at the fate of 17 mammal species on the roads of Flanders. In the last decade, roadkill incidents there have diminished, but the exact reason is hard to pin down. The recorded observations, the scientists warn, 'are only the tip of the iceberg'.