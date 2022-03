Potential window for treating ALS identified



Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects as many as 30,000 people in the United States, with 5,000 new cases diagnosed each year. It weakens muscles over time, impacting physical function and ultimately leading to death. There is no single cause for the disease and no known cure. However, researchers have found a possible window of opportunity during ALS treatment to target astrocyte abnormalities.