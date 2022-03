Prominent Biofluorescence Discovered in Arctic Fish



New research published in the American Museum Novitates is the first to document biofluorescence in Arctic fishes. Biofluorescence results from the absorption of electromagnetic radiation at one wavelength by an organism, followed immediately by its reemission at a longer, lower-energy, wavelength. In clear ocean water, the light spectrum bandwidth progressively narrows with increasing depth, reaching [...] More in www.sci-news.com » Tags: EU